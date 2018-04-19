Bid for disabled access at train station

Renewed efforts to improve disabled access at Burntisland train station are back on track, thanks to one of the town’s councillors.

Long-standing calls for the station to have disabled access have previously fallen by the wayside because of the large cost involved and the lack of available funding.

Disabled passengers travelling north and wanting to alight in Burntisland either have to travel along the line to Kirkcaldy and switch platforms and travel back or exit the train in Aberdour and book a taxi, which can be done through the Passenger Assist system.

But now Kathleeen Leslie, councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy West, is calling on the station to be considered for a share of the ‘Access For All’ funding, and has called for a meeting with Network Rail to discuss the requirements.

“One of my election pledges was to address this unfortunate situation whereby one platform at Burntisland is completely inaccessible to wheelchair users and those with limited mobility,” Cllr Leslie told the Press.

“Other railway stations in Fife have had upgrades with either ramps or lifts but Burntisland has so far been ignored.”

In 2014 Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Rosyth stations were among 19 to benefit from the fund whilst other stations such as Markinch, Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay are fully accessible with a ramp.

“When the Equality Act came into force in 2010 many organisations had to, rightly, make adjustments to ensure anyone with a disability was not subject to discrimination. However, it seems that some railway stations remain off limits for disabled passengers.

“How is that right?

“I have written to Network Rail requesting a meeting with them, which I would hope to attend with my fellow ward councillors so we can look at how Burntisland can be prioritised for an upgrade.”

She now wants to hear from anyone who has experienced difficulties, mail Cllr.Kathleen.Leslie@fife.gov.uk