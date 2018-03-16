Bid to improve Fife rail services

ScotRail is set to publish a report focusing on rail improvements in Fife, after a meeting with Fife MSPs and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

The meeting, which also saw Transport Scotland and Network Rail represented, came after ScotRail said stop-skipping in Fife has fallen by 63 per cent (138 missed stations in the last four weeks, down from 376 at the end of last year).

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “I was pleased to meet and discuss the recent rail disruptions with Scotrail and Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf MSP. It was an extremely helpful and constructive meeting between all shareholders.

“Scotrail acknowledged that their recent performance had not been good enough and apologised for this before addressing the three main issues that have affected Fife residents over recent months; Overcrowding, Performance and Skipping of Stops.

“In response to my questions I was extremely pleased to hear of the £800,000 planned investment in their information centres and the 25% increase in their stock, which will provide 40% more seats for passengers.

“I very much look forward to the release of Scotrail’s Performance Improvement Plan later this month which will address the measures to be taken by the company to alleviate the three main passenger concerns.

“Whilst it was heartening to hear that since the end of last year there has been a 63% reduction in the amount of trains skipping stops, this is still not good enough.

“Whether it be for business or pleasure, my constituents should be able to plan journeys confident in the knowledge that scheduled trains will turn up when expected, will make every expected stop and will not be made to feel unsafe due to overcrowding! I will be holding Scotrail to account on the promises made and hope to see continued improvements over the coming months.”