Cars were forced on to the pavement at the foot of Oriel Road on Monday morning as the main carriageway became almost impassable following heavy rain.

The road - one of the main routes from the A92 into the town - has been a flooding hot spot for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “The flood was in a very dangerous place as cars coming down Oriel Road only become aware of it as they came round a bend in the road. I saw several emergency stops - thankfully no actual impacts!”

Drivers navigate the flooded Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Alistair Thomson)

The road flooded between Dronachy Road and Oriel Crescent, forcing drivers on to the adjacent pavement to navigate the water.