Blocked drain to be cleared at flooded Kirkcaldy road
Blocked drains on a busy Kirkcaldy road which flooded this week are set to be cleared.
Cars were forced on to the pavement at the foot of Oriel Road on Monday morning as the main carriageway became almost impassable following heavy rain.
The road - one of the main routes from the A92 into the town - has been a flooding hot spot for some time.
One resident said: “The flood was in a very dangerous place as cars coming down Oriel Road only become aware of it as they came round a bend in the road. I saw several emergency stops - thankfully no actual impacts!”
The road flooded between Dronachy Road and Oriel Crescent, forcing drivers on to the adjacent pavement to navigate the water.
Bill Liddle, roads maintenance service manager said: "During our routine inspections we noticed that the culvert on Oriel Road was blocked. We'll be clearing the blockage on Wednesday (March 15).”