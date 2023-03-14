News you can trust since 1871
Blocked drain to be cleared at flooded Kirkcaldy road

Blocked drains on a busy Kirkcaldy road which flooded this week are set to be cleared.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT

Cars were forced on to the pavement at the foot of Oriel Road on Monday morning as the main carriageway became almost impassable following heavy rain.

The road - one of the main routes from the A92 into the town - has been a flooding hot spot for some time.

One resident said: “The flood was in a very dangerous place as cars coming down Oriel Road only become aware of it as they came round a bend in the road. I saw several emergency stops - thankfully no actual impacts!”

Drivers navigate the flooded Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Alistair Thomson)
The road flooded between Dronachy Road and Oriel Crescent, forcing drivers on to the adjacent pavement to navigate the water.

Bill Liddle, roads maintenance service manager said: "During our routine inspections we noticed that the culvert on Oriel Road was blocked. We'll be clearing the blockage on Wednesday (March 15).”

