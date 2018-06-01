Boost for St Andrews rail campaign

The campaign to reopen a rail link to St Andrews has taken a huge step forward this week with the publication of a report into the viability of restoring rail services.

The report, by Playfair Consultancy Group, found that most businesses were in favour of restoring the rail link, and the campaign had strong support from students.

The report also found that because more than 90 per cent of students travel outside St Andrews at least once a month – most of whom are travelling to Edinburgh – the railway passenger numbers are likely to be higher than initially calculated.

The report has been welcomed by the campaign group STARLink.

Convenor Jane Ann Liston stated: “We are delighted with the findings and are very grateful to Playfair Consultancy.

“Their work has greatly strengthened the case for restored rail services which would significantly help alleviate traffic congestion and pollution as well as making it easier for tourists, academics, golfers, commuters, and students to travel into St Andrews on a daily basis.”

Secretary Dita Stanis-Traken added: “The Playfair report is a valuable addition to the existing work which has been carried out, including the Tata high-level report and the PBA Policy Review, and will provide valuable input into the next appraisal stage which we hope to commission in the next few weeks.”