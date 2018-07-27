Bus service back on High Street after being withdrawn

Fife Council co-leader David Ross has hailed a move to restore access to Kirkcaldy High Street for a council bus service.

Fife Bus Services weredenied access to the area, which created problems for those with mobility issues. But after cllr Ross was contacted by members of the public, he asked council officers to look at the issue.

In an email to Kirkcaldy councillors this week, cllr Ross said that the service has been restarted on Monday for a trial period of a year.

He told councillors: “You may be aware that Fife Bus Services had its direct access to Kirkcaldy High Street withdrawn as a result in the change of legislation for Blue Badge Holders.

“This caused significant difficulties for our passengers due to the limited drop-off points near the High Street particularly for those with severe mobility difficulties.

“Since then we have been working with other colleagues and Police Scotland to develop a solution for this client group since we transport the most vulnerable in our communities with the most severe mobility issues and direct access to the High Street is essential as it is on the level.

“I am pleased to advise that in agreement with Police Scotland our direct access has once again been granted which started on Monday, July 23, for a trial period of one year.

“We will be monitoring this arrangement over the coming months to ensure everything is working well and do not envisage any difficulties at this stage.”