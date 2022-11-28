Buses diverted as busy Fife road closed for four weeks
Bus services in Kirkcaldy have had to change routes following the closure of a main road.
Normand Road in Dysart will stay closed from today (November 28) until December 23 while work is carried out.
As a result, a number of services have had to make changes.
The X58, 58A, 60, 46 7 and 7A and 13 and 13A are all affected. They will divert to Boreland Road, Randolph Industrial Estate and Windmill Road.
Most Popular
For the 46, passengers are advised to go to Loughborough Road. For the 7 and 7A, they should go to Fairway.
For the 58, 58A and 60, they should use the temporary bus stop at Townhead.
Fife Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.