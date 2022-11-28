Normand Road in Dysart will stay closed from today (November 28) until December 23 while work is carried out.

As a result, a number of services have had to make changes.

The X58, 58A, 60, 46 7 and 7A and 13 and 13A are all affected. They will divert to Boreland Road, Randolph Industrial Estate and Windmill Road.

The road closure affects bus routes for the coming weeks

For the 46, passengers are advised to go to Loughborough Road. For the 7 and 7A, they should go to Fairway.

For the 58, 58A and 60, they should use the temporary bus stop at Townhead.

