Buses to be diverted in Kirkcaldy for works

Buses on two roads in Kirkcaldy are set to be diverted this month to allow for resurfacing works.

Stagecoach East Scotland has announced that Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue in the town will be off limits from January 8 until January 26 with multiple services re-routed.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to upcoming road resurfacing works on Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue in Kirkcaldy commencing Monday, January 8, we are required to make temporary amendments to bus routes 7/7A, 18, 33/33A/33B, 39/39A/39B, 41, X27 and X53.

“Our services will divert via Hendry Road, Hayfield Road and Dunnikier Road in both directions during this time.”