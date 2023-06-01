Caledonian Sleeper breaks down in Fife – Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy trains diverted
Commuters face some disruption this morning after the Caledonian Sleeper service broke down in Fife, prompting trains from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy to be diverted.
The problems are expected to continue until later this morning.
The sleeper service suffered a fault between Kirkcaldy and Markinch. As a result services from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy are being diverted via Cowdenbeath. Disruption is set to continue until 10am. Services running to Edinburgh are still in operation.
Rail tickets will be accepted on local bus routes with Stagecoach East between Inverkeithing and Markinch at no extra cost.