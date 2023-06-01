News you can trust since 1871
Caledonian Sleeper breaks down in Fife – Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy trains  diverted

Commuters face some disruption this morning after the Caledonian Sleeper service broke down in Fife, prompting trains from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy to be diverted.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read

The problems are expected to continue until later this morning.

The sleeper service suffered a fault between Kirkcaldy and Markinch. As a result services from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy are being diverted via Cowdenbeath. Disruption is set to continue until 10am. Services running to Edinburgh are still in operation.

Rail tickets will be accepted on local bus routes with Stagecoach East between Inverkeithing and Markinch at no extra cost.

Kirkcaldy stationKirkcaldy station
Related topics:EdinburghKirkcaldyFifeDisruption