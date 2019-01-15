Call to improve Leuchars Station bridge

Network Rail has been urged to set a date for ‘long overdue’ improvements to Leuchars Station’s footbridge.

Following an agreement with Fife Council in June, the footbridge is now the sole responsibility of Network Rail. However, it has yet to set a date for upgrades.

MP Stephen Gethins described Leuchars Station, the fourth busiest in Fife, as an “important transport hub” and “vital” to the local economy, calling for the footbridge to be improved.

“Thanks to significant investment by the University of St Andrews and the Scottish Government more people will be coming to this area by rail,” he said. “It is important that this bridge is properly maintained for local people and visitors.

“The station is also likely to be the first impression many visitors coming to the 2021 Open in St Andrews will have of this area.

“Investment in this structure is crucial.”

Local councillor Bill Connor added: “It is only going to get busier and the footbridge must be maintained properly to ensure its future use. In addition to St Andrews we have the army base at Leuchars and so many attractions that bring people to the area. Network Rail must make an investment in this station.”

Network Rail said it has maintenance works planned for the structure which will be delivered in early February. That will consist of installing new decking panels on the footbridge. However, it does not have plans to carry-out a full refurbishment of the structure at this time.