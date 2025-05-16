Campaigners bidding to re-open Fife station welcome Minister’s visit

Campaigners pushing to re-open a Fife train station have welcomed a visit from Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government Minister was at Newburgh this morning and met with representatives from Newburgh Train Station Campaign. She was also given a brief tour of key locations in the town, including the proposed site for a new station.

The group then met with local people who support the campaign at Lindores Abbey Distillery where a presentation had been prepared on the potential transformative effect of re-opening a train station in Newburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEStran, the transport partnership which was given local rail development funding to carry out an appraisal of transport options for Newburgh, submitted a revised appraisal to Transport Scotland in June 2024, a year after first submitting a document.

From left: Claire Baker MSP, Willie Rennie MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop, campaigner Nigel Mullan, and Mark Ruskell MSP. (Pic: Submitted)

When the Cabinet Secretary was most recently questioned by MSPs on the proposal in March she said that she had made clear to her officials that she would like their advice on the project before the end of May.

Ms Hyslop said: “I was pleased to meet many of the key partners and campaigners today and I was impressed with their passion and knowledge. Without the determination and patience of communities, game-changing infrastructure like Borders Rail and Levenmouth would be difficult.

“We are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity, and there remains a pathway for local or regional rail schemes to come forward. All rail proposals will be considered subject to a robust business case, the Scottish Government’s priorities, our rail investment strategy and the affordability of such proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to funding from the Scottish Government, the South East Scotland Regional Transport Partnership has undertaken a transport appraisal of Newburgh, in partnership with the Newburgh Train Station Campaign.

Cameron Bridge Station in Leven (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Under my direction, Transport Scotland is working closely with SEStran and the Newburgh Train Station Group to consider a range of transport options. Transport Scotland is now considering the appraisal report before a decision is made on next steps.”

The visit to Fife came after an invitation from MSPs.

Mark Ruskell, Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “It’s taken years to build the business case for a station at Newburgh and I’ve been proud to support the community on that journey. But now that case has been finalised, the visit was a great opportunity to bring it alive and show what a station could really deliver for the economy and people of Newburgh and Abernethy. I was really pleased that the Cabinet Secretary accepted our invitation to see that vision for herself. There is a compelling case for investment, I hope we are closer now than ever to turn that into reality.”

Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife added: “I am delighted that we were able to bring the Cabinet Secretary to Newburgh and I am grateful to her for agreeing to the visit. It was an important opportunity to see the benefits that reopening a train station would bring to the town, as well as the overwhelming support for the plan in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a long process to get to this point, with a great deal of hard work by local campaigners. I am hopeful - after continual pressure from me and other MSPs, discussions with the government during the budget process, and the commitment in the Programme for Government - that a decision will be made soon.”