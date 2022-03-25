Car crashes through Burntisland shop window
A car has crashed through the window of a Fife funeral directors office early this morning.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:48 am
Updated
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:08 am
The incident happened on Burntisland High Street shortly after 7.30am when a vehicle collided with the front of Rankin Funeral Directors.
Police have been in attendance and have been contacted for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a one vehicle crash at around 7.50am today on Burntisland High Street.
“A car collided with the front of a funeral director shop.
“There was minor damage to the shop front and no injuries have been reported.”