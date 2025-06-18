Changes to South Street in St Andrews signed off by councillors

Plans to make changes to the layout of South Street in St Andrews to include extra disabled parking spaces and loading bays have taken a step forward.

Councillors have signed off a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which follows on from planning permission being secured to make the changes. The North-East area committee rubber-stamped the proposals at its meeting this week.

The proposed new street layout will comprise five existing footway buildouts, additional disabled parking bays, new loading bays and a new zebra crossing.

Officers told the committee there had been complaints sparked by vehicles parking next to the current footway buildouts, causing an obstruction - so they proposed bringing in ‘no waiting, no loading’ restrictions.

South Street in St Andrews. (Pic: Google Maps)

The movies come after South Street saw changes during lockdown which allowed businesses to trade externally, and those temporary build outs have now been in place for a number of years.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston (St Andrews, Liv Dem) welcomed the update, adding: “The community has been complaining and will be pleased with the regulations. What is also welcome is the disabled space right beside the optician and dentist. There were concerns that it was difficult for some people to get to these places. This will make a big difference.” Councillor Robin Lawson (St Andrews, Independent) also welcomed the plans, but called for the restrictions to be introduced immediately.

“It will take months to get new builds sorted,” he said, “let’s get lines in now.”

The committee agreed to the recommendations in the officer’s report for a TRO to promote the installation of the five footway extensions at the standard cost of £2000.