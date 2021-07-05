Fife Council has confirmed plans to carry out the work on Broom Road.

The resurfacing work starts on Monday, July 26, and runs until Friday, August 13.

Broom Road links Bennochy Road to busy residential areas of Chapelhill and Torbain.

Broom Road junction at Newliston Drive which will be closed to let resurfacing work get underway

The work will be carried out in three phases, and include a full road closure.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation, said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we're spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

The council plans to use two-way temporary traffic lights to control traffic during phases one and two of the work.

But, phase three needs a full road closure between Newliston Drive and Bennochy Road.

Bus services will also be hit by the work.

