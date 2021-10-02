Cluny road crash: Emergency services on scene after two-vehicle collision on B921
Emergency services are on the scene after a two-vehicle crash this morning on a Fife road.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:04 pm
The incident happened on the Cluny Road, near Kinglassie, shortly before 11am today.
Police and Scottish Fire an Rescue Service are in attendance after the crash on the B921.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called following a two-vehicle crash which happened on Laurence Park (B921), Kinglassie, at around 10:45am on Saturday, 2 October. Emergency services remain at the scene."
Updates to follow.