The crossing at Doubledykes - between Thornton, Coaltown of Balgonie and the Wemyss area- forms part of the new route, and campaigners say it is well used by cyclists and walkers.

Thornton Community Council hosted a public meeting last month, and a petition has over 1100 signatures, but the crossing has been fenced off, and Network Rail, which is carrying out the work, said public access rights ended 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community council is also angry at not being consulted.

The meeting held to discuss the crossing closure

It noted: “Doubledykes is mentioned in the Railway Act of 1863 as being built ‘for the greater convenience and security of the public’. It is shameful that closure is proposed in 2023 for the convenience of an easy job for Network Rail.”

Network Rail confirmed no crossings were included in the design for new rail link for “very well established and widely accepted safety reasons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “While we appreciate the feelings of a small number of people around Thornton, it is important to be clear that a range of organisations involved in the project have not deemed it appropriate to have a bridge crossing at this point – in particular those involved in developing plans for the active travel networks locally.