News that a bus operator will stop serving some bus stops between St Andrews and Leven with its express services has been met with concern and frustration.

Stagecoach recently announced its decision that from Monday, July 29 its X58, X60 and new X61 services will no longer serve a number of bus stops throughout St Andrews, the East Neuk, Largo and Leven in an effort to reduce the overall journey times of these routes.

Councillor Sean Dillon, who represents the East Neuk and Landward, has shared his concern and frustration over the move. He has written to David Frenz, director of Stagecoach East Scotland and Fiona Hyslop MSP, cabinet secretary or transport, urging for a re-think. The Lib Dem councillor has also created a petition for those who will be impacted by the decision to sign in order to demonstrate the strength of anger in the community.

He said he was “deeply concerned”, especially because no information had been posted at the affected bus stops telling passengers of the upcoming changes. Cllr Dillon has himself posted notices at the bus stops to make sure people are aware.

Changes to Stagecoach's Express buses between St Andrews and Leven mean services will no longer stop at some stops. (Pic: Stagecoach)

Cllr Dillon continued: “While I understand the need for an efficient timetable, I am especially worried for our elderly and disabled residents who may struggle to get to another bus stop that the express services use.

"At a time where we should be encouraging the use of public transport, this decision seems to only make it more difficult. I have written to Stagecoach to express these concerns and to urge them to rethink this decision

"As someone who has regularly used the X60 service to commute between the East Neuk and Edinburgh I believe that the delays to this service can be explained by congestion between the Forth Bridge and Edinburgh City Centre.

"I have often been a passenger when it has taken over an hour to travel the 14 or so miles between these two points.

"By looking at ways to cut down the time taken on this part of the route, Stagecoach would be far more successful in reducing journey times. Instead they have decided to punish rural communities where we already have poor public transport links.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We're revising our stopping points on these services to remove some lesser used stops and we appreciate these may cause inconvenience or involve change for some people.

“The changes to stopping arrangements are being implemented due to increased journey running times, caused by a higher volume of traffic and the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas, but there are other factors that also affect the running times including roadworks, vehicles parked inconsiderately (often in bus stops)and lack of bus priority in Fife.

“In the hope of creating a balance between what is an express, limited service and therefore attractive to passengers, and ensuring access to these services for the communities we serve, we have ensured to retain the busiest stops and stops in rural areas, removing only those which were used only infrequently or by few and where an alternative is just a short distance away.

"If in time, it is identified that a stop that we have removed is likely to become well used we can look to add this in, however we need to evaluate what impact these changes have on our reliability, so do not have plans to not be adding in any additional stops again at this time."​

The full list of stops that will no longer be served by the Express services. The 95 will continue to stop at all stops between Leven and St Andrews.

X58 – St Andrews to Leven: St Andrews – Alexandra Place, Bridge Street, Fire Station; Lundin Links – Bowling Green, Old Manor Hotel; Leven – Silverburn Park, Scoonie Golf Course, Haughgate Avenue, Maitland Street, St Andrews Parish Church, Waggon Road, Viewforth Nursery.

X58 – Leven to St Andrews: Leven – Viewforth Nursery, Scoonie Kirk, Hawthorn Street, Haughgate Avenue, Cupar Road, Silverburn Park; Lundin Links – Old Manor Hotel; St Andrews – Fire Station, Alexandra Place.

X60/61 – St Andrews to Leven: St Andrews - Alexandra Place, Bridge Street, Fire Station, Pipeland Road/Lamond Drive, Warrack Street/Lamond Drive, Woodburn Terrace/Lamond Drive; Cellardyke- Police Station, March Crescent, School Road; Anstruther - The Scottish Fisheries Museum, Crichton Street; Pittenweem - Milton Place, Viewforth Place; St Monans - Elm Grove (Caravan Site); Elie – High Street, Primary School; Lundin Links – Bowling Green, Old Manor Hotel; Leven - Silverburn Park, Scoonie Golf Course, Haughgate Avenue, Hawthorn Street, Scoonie Kirk, Viewforth Nursery.