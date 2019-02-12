Concerns that Leven roadworks could leave people cut-off and stranded

Fife Council has announced this week it is set to invest a further £165,000 on the road network in Leven.

The local authority will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on the A915 Scoonie Brae and Largo Road in Leven from Monday, February 25, for three weeks.

And while some have welcomed the investment, other drivers are unhappy with the ensuing road closures which will inevitably occur.

A route for emergency services will be retained but access for residents and businesses will be solely at the discretion of the contractor carrying out the works, meaning some may find themselves landlocked and stranded.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and are spending nearly £8 million this year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

The works will be carried out in two phases: Phase 1 – Largo Road, Leven, and Phase 2 – Scoonie Brae, Leven

During phase one traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and the use of a convoy vehicle. To help minimise delays, traffic will be manually controlled by marshalls between the hours of 7.30am and 7pm.

Scoonie Brae will be closed the weekends of March 2 and 3 and again on March 9 and 10, with a signed diversion route in place.

Electronic advance warning signs will be erected before the works start to advise motorists using this route.