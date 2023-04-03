The bus company has suspended no fewer than 12 services Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue until further notice because of “poor road conditions.”

The streets link Dunnikier Road and Hendry Road, and are busy routes for residents, vans and public transport, but there are several major potholes, with the worst closest to the traffic lights opposite the Co-Op on Lauder Road.

The surface is so poor drivers are having to slow to a near stop to navigate through the multiple potholes which are now highlighted with traffic cones.There are also several other potholes on both streets.

Services affected included the 7, 7A, 33, 33A, 34A, 37, 37A, 39, 39A, 39B, 41 and 46. They will divert via Lauder Road, Dunnikier Road, Hayfield Road and Hendry Road heading for Kirkcaldy Bus Station, and the same route will be in reverse for Victoria Hospital onward.

School services which use Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue are not affected and will operate as normal.

Fife Council has now launched an investigation into why the road has crumbled so badly.

Bill Liddle, roads maintenance service manager said: “We need to investigate how the nearby watercourse and drainage is affecting the condition of the road in Adamson Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Lauder Road, before we can carry out the work needed.

The potholes have resulted in buses being pulled from two busy routes in Kirkcaldy

"We'll carry out temporary repairs to keep the road safe in the meantime."

