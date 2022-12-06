Passengers have faced the problems at Kinghorn and Burntisland for some time.

Now Councillor Kathleen Leslie, whose ward covers both stations, is calling on the Department of Transport to include both in its next round of funding from the UK Government’s ‘Access For All’ programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burntisland does not have full access on its northbound platform, and Kinghorn has issues with its southbound platform.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie

Cllr Leslie, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, said: “This long running issue needs addressed. It is simply astounding that in 2022 we still have railway stations that are not accessible to everyone.”

The stations were unsuccessful in the last round of funding, but Cllr Leslie believes both have a strong case, and fit the remit of the programme. She has written to the department to inquire about the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My understanding is that Burntisland is a nominated station by Transport Scotland and will be assessed as part of the selection process but match funding would likely add more weight to the case.”

“Kinghorn Railway Station has also been overlooked this far for an upgrade and as a busy seaside town with many attractions, a fully accessible station for both residents and visitors would make a huge difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be writing to Transport Scotland to urge them to have both these well used railway stations placed as priorities for upgrades.”