Councillor raises concerns over Leven roadworks

An East Neuk councillor has expressed concern over road works taking place in Leven.

SGN is currently working on a mains replacement scheme on the mini-roundabout at the top of Scoonie Brae, with a three-way traffic lights system installed.

Cllr Linda Holt has called on Fife Council to make sure more is being done to make sure traffic is kept moving.

She said: “Three community councils I have attended in the last week have been up in arms about the traffic delays on the A915 at Scoonie.

“Being stuck for 30 minutes plus is unacceptable for commuters and must be costing businesses money they can ill afford. I hope Fife Council will now urge the contractors in the strongest terms to keep the duration of the work to the absolute minimum and explore ways apart from the current inadequate operation of manually operated lights of keeping traffic moving.”

Kevin Smith, lead professional for Roads Network Management, said: “Generally, this is a very busy section of road and the temporary lights are slowing the traffic down with peak times proving especially difficult due to the sheer volume of traffic.

“We have raised the length of time drivers are waiting with the contractor and have had assurances that workers on site will monitor the build ups and make every effort to try and reduce the congestion.”