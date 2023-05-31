News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Councillor's call to review crossing on busy Kirkcaldy road

A Kirkcaldy councillor has urged people to get in touch with her to find out more about the positioning of a pedestrian crossing causing some concerns on a busy road.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st May 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:47 BST

Kathleen Leslie said she has had several residents get in touch over the crossing which was placed at the foot of Oriel Road, next to the Aldi supermarket on Ferrard Road. It also sits close to the roundabout on one of the busiest routes into town - and that has led to some comments being made about road safety.

The Kinghorn, Burntisland and Western Kirkcaldy Conservative councillor has asked Fife Council to look again at its location - or consider more warning signs to alert drivers to its presence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “A concern was raised with me a couple of months ago and since then I have had some further comments and feedback on the site of the crossing.

Cllr Leslie at the Oriel Road crossingCllr Leslie at the Oriel Road crossing
Cllr Leslie at the Oriel Road crossing
Most Popular

“The crossing point is well used by shoppers to Aldi, the other convenience stores and local housing. However, where traffic enters Oriel Road from the west approach on Forth Avenue there is a worry due to the sharp left turn and the proximity of the pedestrian crossing.”Cllr Leslie said that while the crossing is well known to locals, it may be an issue to anyone visiting town.

“Whilst road users have an absolute responsibility to observe the speed limit that unfortunately, does not always happen and some users of the crossing have expressed concern including someone who is visually impaired.

“I appreciate that the moving of the crossing would bring a significant expense and whilst regular road users will be aware of the crossing, anyone unfamiliar with the area may not be. Perhaps the Council needs to think about better early warning signage being put in place.”Lesley Craig, traffic management lead consultant, said: "We're looking at how we can improve the approach to the Oriel Road crossing by making signage more prominent. The crossing meets current guidance and we've no plans to move it away from where people have always chosen to cross."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Leslie welcomed the local authority’s response, but said she was keen to hear from locals to get more views on the issue.

Related topics:Fife CouncilCouncilAldi