Councillors decide on lower 20mph speed limit in Fife town which split community

The lower speed limit is to be made permanent (Pic: TSPL)

An experimental 20mph speed limit through Crail is here to stay after councillors made the changes permanent in the name of safety.

North East Fife area committee members agreed to make the speed reduction on a road through the town permanent on Wednesday. The A917 - also known as Anstruther Road, High Street and St Andrews Road - passes right through the heart of Crail village. Until last year, the speed limit was 30mph.

In March 2023, an experimental speed reduction came into effect - dropping the limit to 20mph for a period of 18 months. That change has now been made permanent.

“It is a slightly contentious issue in that survey feedback has shown that the community is not overwhelmingly in favour,” a transport officer told the committee. “It is split roughly 50/50."

However, ward councillor Alycia Hayes (SNP) was still in favour of the permanent reduction.

“I think it is, perhaps, one of the issues of these consultations that objectors seem to be much more motivated to comment than those who support any changes, and that is perhaps why we have a slight majority against the implementation of this,” she said. “I can only speak anecdotally, but from what I hear from those people we’d like to protect, this has broad support - and indeed there are many other communities that are jealous that Crail has a 20mph.”

Cllr Hayes continued: “Not everyone will be happy, but statistics prove that this is a safe decision to make.”

For Councillor Jane Ann Liston (Lib-Dem for St Andrews), pedestrian safety was at the heart of the matter.

“We know that the demographic in East Neuk comprises rather a lot of very elderly people. We also know that if you’re hit by a vehicle at 30mph - especially if you’re of that age group - the chances of surviving are a lot worse than if you’re hit by a vehicle travelling at 20mph,” she concluded.

Councillors were unanimously in favour of keeping the reduced speed limit, but there was some debate over whether or not the council should look at building speed cushions on the road to emphasise the change. As part of its recommendations, Fife’ Council's roads and transportation team suggested that the 20mph speed limit be made permanent alongside the consideration of building speed cushions.