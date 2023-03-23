Councillors in bid to save crossings under threat in new Levenmmouth rail link

Glenrothes Area Committee wants to “enable the immediate removal” of the current crossing obstructions and reverse the Network Rail Scotland plans to permanently close the Doubledykes, Tullybreck and Waulkmill level crossings.

Network Rail Scotland recently obstructed all three as part of the multi-million £ Levenmouth Rail Link Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If project proceeds as planned, the three crossings will be permanently closed when the new rail link opens.

Fife House

Cllr. RossVettraino, SNP member for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, made an emergency motion to address Scottish ministers for help on Wednesday, and he received the support of his colleagues.

An online petition to save the Doubledykes crossing has garnered nearly 1,200 signatures in the last 10 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners from Thornton, Coaltown of Balgonie and other nearby locales worry that closing the crossing could have a negative impact on the Glenrothes area.

“This is a well used route for walkers and cyclists alike having used this route for many years. It's also a historic route used by Mary Queen of Scots,” the Doubledykes petition states.

“We would appreciate network rail or Fife Council ensures provision to cross the line in anyway whether that's a level crossing or bridge to allow the continued off route travel route between Glenrothes and the Fife coastal path remains unhindered.”

Cllr Vettraino clarified that the Levenmouth Rail Link is a welcome project, but was shocked to learn the crossings weren’t a fundamental consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The re-establishment of the rail link is to be welcomed and it will bring many social and economic benefits to the area,” he told the area committee.

However, he was staggered to learn the right of way for the three crossings would be permanently closed as a result.

“These are rights of way that have been enjoyed by the local communities for many years,” he said.

Committee will write to the appropriate Scottish Minister demanding that Network Rail remove the current obstructions until they are necessary for public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad