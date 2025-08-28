Councillors push for speed limit cut on Fife road after over 800 sign petition

Councillors have set the wheels in motion that could lead to a speed limit being cut on a main road in north east Fife.

Members of Fife Council’s North East Fife area committee were petitioned to reduce the limit on the B939 Strathkinness Low Road crossroads from 50mph to 40mph. More than 800 people signed a call backing the move.

Jane Houston presented the case on behalf of Strathkinnes Community Council, and said the accident statistics recorded did not give a full picture of the dangers.

She told the committee: “Given the history of all types of accidents over many years those who use the road are aware the difference between a minor collision and major accident is good fortune and a few seconds. Driving at lower speeds means more time to react and the severity of the impact reduced.

Councillors pushed for a speed reduction on the busy rural road (Pic: TheDigitalArtist/Pixabay)

“Our petition demonstrates there is substantial and widespread support in Strathkinnes, St Andrews and beyond for this further measure to alleviate concerns,”

Concerns about road safety at Low Road crossroads have been raised at Strathkinnes and Blebo Craigs Community Councils over the past two decades. In 2021, representations were made to cut the limit from 60mph to 40mph, but officers opted for 50 as a more appropriate speed.

The call to cut it further was backed by Councillor StefanHoggan (Cupar, SNP), who said: “I’d be hard pushed to think of a junction in north east Fife that is as bad as this one in terms of the lay out as the roads on either side are not exactly opposite. That makes it quite difficult.

“I would personally add traffic lights or roundabout regardless of the cost as I see a horrendous accident coming. If we don’t do that, then the bare minimum is to reduce the speed limit and put in something like rumble strips to make drivers aware.”

Officers recommended no additional safety measures to be taken at this time, but instead said they would carry out a review of the location “with a consideration of introducing a 40mph speed limit.”

Councillor Peter Lawson (St Andrews, Independent), pushed for a speed cut.

He said: “If we as council do not show we are listening and doing something about it, we are denying local democracy and slapping people of Strathkinnes in the face and inviting criticisms when the next accident happens, as sure it will. At 40 it would not be quite as severe as it would be at 50.

Several councillors spoke in favour of cutting the limit, but were told the committee could not instruct officers to make the change - but could express a clear view which may lead to that happening.

The road currently has a national speed limit for a rural area, but that may change after the committee agreed to push for further consideration.

Councillor Alycia Hayes (East Neuk and Landward, SNP), successfully amended the officers’ recommendations, changing “consideration of introducing” a lower speed limit to “an ‘intention of introducing 40mph.”

She also secured a commitment that if 40mph is not a recommendation in a follow-up report, then it must “clearly outline why” adding: “It makes very clear this committee supports a 40mph limit.”