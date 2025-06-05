Date set for work to add netting to Fife road after landslip

Netting is to be placed at the site of a land slip which led to a partial road closure in Fife.

Fife has appointed contractors to carry out the work on the A909, near Bernard's Smithy, in Aberdour.

The landslip, which happened in December 2024 between Beverkae roundabout and the B9157 junction, resulted in a section of the southbound lane being closed, with traffic lights being installed to manage traffic.

Work to install specialist netting to prevent further rockfall and clear overgrown vegetation is scheduled to being in Monday (June 16).

The work starts next week (Pic: MabelAmber/PIxabay)

Cllr Altany Craik, spokesperson for roads said: "To allow the vegetation clearance to be carried out safely, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.00pm on June 16, when diversions will be in place. For the remainder of the works, the existing traffic lights will be used to manage traffic.

“When complete, this work will aim to stop further rockfall and help prevent disruption on this road in future.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. and thank the public for their patience and co-operation."

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 18.