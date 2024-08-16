Day return ticket boost on Stagecoach app for express journeys to Edinburgh
It comes after the company launched buses to the city every five minutes during peak times and up to every 15 minutes in the evening from Ferrytoll Park And Ride.
Stagecoach also offers three departures per hour from Kirkcaldy and services up to every 20 minutes during the day, Monday to Saturday with new journeys added on Sundays from Glenrothes. Late night buses launched for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will continue on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday nights after it ends.
Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “With more people buying tickets on the app for convenience, we’re delighted that customers will now be able to purchase our great value DayReturn tickets from Fife to Edinburgh.”
Mobile tickets are easy to use – once you’ve bought your ticket on your mobile you simply activate it when you’re ready to board and show the driver, doing the same on the return journey.
