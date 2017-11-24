Delay fears due to Fife weekend roadworks

Drivers could face delays this weekend due to roadworks on a major Fife road.

A section of the M90 between Kelty and Halbeath will have diversions and a contraflow system in place due to resurfacing works starting this weekend.

This southbound section of the M90 is used by around 15,000 vehicles every day and surface maintenance works are now required to ensure the road continues to operate smoothly and safely.

The improvements will begin at 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and will take place over one weekend using 24 hour working, with the resurfacing completed by 6.30am on Monday, November 27.

A contraflow system of traffic management will be in place on the M90 between Kelty and Halbeath during the works. The M90 Junction 3 (Halbeath) southbound off-slip will be closed throughout the weekend with a signed diversion via the southbound M90 to Junction 1 (Admiralty), then northbound M90 to Junction 3 (Halbeath) northbound off-slip.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This investment from Transport Scotland is the latest into ensuring the M90 continues to function at a safe standard for years to come.

“We’ve scheduled the works to take place over one weekend using 24 hour working to minimise the overall impact to road users. We do however encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance to allow some extra time to reach their destination.”