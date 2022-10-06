Disruption for Fife rail services as strike action set to go ahead

RMT members such as station staff and train conductors are due to strike on Monday, October 10. Picture: John Devlin

Network Rail employees who are members of the RMT union are set to walk out in a nationwide dispute over pay on Saturday for the second week in a row, having an impact on ScotRail’s ability to safely run services.

There will also be some disruption to services on Sunday morning, however rail passengers face a bigger headache on Monday when ScotRail will run just three routes, none of which will serve Fife.

ScotRail’s own workers are to strike on Monday after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer proposed by the company.

An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday with the details not being made public, however on Thursday afternoon the union confirmed its members rejected the offer.

Routes across Fife are set to be affected on Saturday through to Monday.

On Saturday, ScotRail is expected to run services on 11 routes across the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders between the hours of 7.30am and 6.30pm, the same as during last weekend’s strikes.

There will be two trains an hour from Edinburgh Waverley serving Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath. No services will run to stations on the coastal side of the Fife Circle or to the north east of the Kingdom.

Passengers are warned that the final services on each route will depart well before 6.30pm so they should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.

ScotRail is advising customers should only travel on those routes that are operating if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

However, on Monday ScotRail has said there will be no services passing through Fife.

It will only be running three routes during the day: Milngavie to Edinburgh – two trains per hour; Glasgow to Lanark – one train per hour and Glasgow to Larkhall – one train per hour.