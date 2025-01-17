Dobbies unveils more EV charging points at its Fife store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dobbies’ Dunfermline store has opened 12 new EV charging bays for customers in its car park at Whimbrel Place, taking the total number to 64 across its sites. Delivered with Gridserve, the bays will include 12 charging bays serviced by six chargers capable of up to 180kW.
The Dunfermline points feature CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accepts contactless payment, and provides real-time status updates to a myriad of EV charging maps.
Deidre Rutherford, general manager at Dobbies, said: ““The charging stations we’ve introduced in other Dobbies stores are always in high demand, so we’re delighted to be offering our customers additional charging stations at Dunfermline.
“We are committed to contributing to the local community and our increased EV charging capacity will provide affordable and fast charging to anyone that needs it, whether local to the area, or stopping off while travelling through.”
Rebecca Trebble, product officer at Gridserve said: “We are thrilled to open another electric retail hub with Dobbies. We are committed to delivering reliable and easy to use EV charging. With more chargers in convenient locations, drivers can be confident to make the switch to electric. We look forward to welcoming all EV drivers to this great location.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.