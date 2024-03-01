Double yellow lines to tackle ‘extremely obstructive’ parking on busy Fife street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now, North East Fife councillors have agreed to step in and roll out new double yellow lines to try to ease the situation. At the recent area committee meeting, members were asked to agree to the promotion of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which would introduce a length of “No Waiting At Any Time” restrictions for Kirkgate as it approaches the Orchard Gate junction on either side.

A council officer explained.: “This regulation has become necessary due to some extremely obstructive parking that has occurred in that area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They continued: “On occasion, I was not able to drive down there myself any further west than that junction because parked cars obstructed the way, and I’ve been advised that police have been called on occasion to resolve this.”

Councillors agreed unanimously to promote the new parking restrictions. (Pic: Google Maps)

Councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby (SNP for Tay Bridgehead) categorised the street as a “very high residential area.”

"There are a nursery and two churches along the road - one of which doesn’t have its own car park. On a Sunday morning, this is a regular problem and you can’t access [Kirkgate] at all,” she said.

Cllr Kennedy-Dalby also raised concerns about parking provision in the area if the traffic order goes ahead: “My main concern here is that it’s the only real area where residents can park unless they get permission to park in the church car park. That’s a very small car park and there’s not much parking in orchard gate. None of these houses have driveways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Donald Lothian (Lib-Dem for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast) said it’s simply a matter of residents “parking where they can” while Councillor Jane Ann Liston (Lib-Dem for St Andrews) added: “If you have a car it’s up to you to find out where to park it. [The Council] does not have to provide a space for you.”

There are already some no waiting or parking restrictions on the south side of Kirkgate road, but those restrictions will now migrate to the north side. A community consultation revealed that the vast majority of people support the new layout.