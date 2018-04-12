Drivers face rush hour delays on M90

Drivers heading both into and out of Fife faced delays this morning after three crashes involving 10 vehicles.

Police held back traffic in both lanes to deal with a 7-vehicle crash at 6.30am this morning around J1C.

Three vehicles were then involved in a seperate accident around J2 at 6.40am.

As a result, drivers were forced to use the hard shoulder to pass the incident.

Following a response from police, officers were forced to close the lanes around 7am to allow emergency services to help a driver exit a vehicle as a result of the crash.

It is understood one driver in the incident involving three vehicles was taken to hospital.

Prior to the incidents at 6:30am and 6:40am on the M90, a Honda civic and an Astra were involved in a crash at 5:35am with both drivers taken to Victoria Hospital in Kircaldy.

According to reports, one vehicle was turned over as a result of the crash.

The road has now been cleared.