Pending planning approval from Fife Council, it will provide a safe crossing point over the new £116m Scottish Government-funded railway, which connects Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in over 50 years.

Martin McKinlay, senior sponsor for Network Rail, said the company has been working closely with the local authority to develop a plan to ensure people can still cross at this well-used point.

“The proposals come at a time when people locally can see the railway becoming a reality. The track is now in place through this location and is moving closer to the site of the new Leven Station,” he said. “Our attention can now turn to how we enable people to safely cross the railway in the future and the intention is to have this structure in place prior to the railway opening.”

Network Rail has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to build a bridge over the new railway between Kirkland and Mountfleurie. (Pic: Network Rail)

Once signed off by councillors, Network Rail said construction can begin on the bridge and supporting pathways in late autumn. It’s anticipated that the bridge would be completed ahead of the railway opening in spring 2024.

“Given that this is such a significant structure, we know that there will be some disruption during its construction as the path will need to close. This is to allow the work to be delivered safely and we will do what we can to minimise any inconvenience,” Mr McKinlay said.

The drop-in event will take place from 3:30pm to 7:30pm adjacent to the walking route impacted by the closure and on the site of the new bridge. It will be held in a gazebo situated just past Steelworks Brae where the path leads to the current railway crossing.