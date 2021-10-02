Dunfermline crash: Man in hospital after being hit by car on Halbeath Road
A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on a busy Fife road.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:20 pm
The collision between the pedestrian and a car took place on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline at around 9.40pm last night.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline shortly after 9.40pm on Friday, 1 October.
"The 38-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and the road fully reopened around 11pm."