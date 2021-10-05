Dunfermline: Emergency services called to road crash as drivers advised to avoid area

Emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Dunfermline, Fife, and have warned drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:01 am

The accident happened at around 6.30am on Tuesday at the junction of Halbeath Road and Linburn Road.

The crash involved two vehicles but it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are all in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

"Emergency services are on the scene and the Halbeath Road is closed in both directions.”

