Early morning disruption on Fife trains as engineering works over-run
Early morning commuters in Fife faced disruption this morning after engineering works over-ran.
The work at Dalmeny hit services from Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath, Perth, Aberdeen, Dundee and Glenrothes - all were disrupted with cancellations.
To compound problems, Scotrail’s app and the Live Journey ticketing platform were also down, leaving customers unable to book online.
Services started to return to normal around 7:30am.Scotrail said some services may be subject to delays as it worked on getting trains and crews bacon into position