The incident happened at the Eastfield Industrial Estate at around 1.20pm today on Newark Place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Newark Place in Glenrothes around 1.20pm on Sunday, 13 June.

"The male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and recovery has been arranged for his vehicle."