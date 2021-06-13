Eastfield crash: Man in hospital after car and motorbike collision

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Fife this afternoon.

By Scott McCartney
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 3:25 pm

The incident happened at the Eastfield Industrial Estate at around 1.20pm today on Newark Place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Newark Place in Glenrothes around 1.20pm on Sunday, 13 June.

"The male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and recovery has been arranged for his vehicle."

