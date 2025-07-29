Edinburgh Fringe: late night service and extra carriages for Fife rail passengers

Fife rail passengers can take advantage of extra late night train services from Edinburgh during this year’s festival season.

ScotRail is enhancing its timetable from Thursday, August 1 until Monday, August 25 to help people travel to and from the capital during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival.

The train operator has said it will once again be using additional carriages on some services and adding late night trains on some routes throughout August.

A late-night Friday train will depart Edinburgh at 23.59 for Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline, and there will also be a late night service on a Friday to Dundee, leaving at 23.56.

ScotRail will be using extra carriages on routes connecting Edinburgh with Dundee, Leven, Perth, Glenrothes with Thornton and Cowdenbeath.

The operator says the additional trains are designed to give customers more flexibility when planning their journey.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “With the festivals just around the corner, we’re getting ready to welcome thousands of people to the capital.

“Our longer trains and extra late-night services will help make it easier to enjoy everything the Edinburgh festivals have to offer, from the first show of the day to the last act of the night.”

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance, allow extra time for travel, and buy tickets before boarding from ScotRail app, website, a self-service ticket machine, or from a ticket office.

More travel information is available at scotrail.co.uk/edfests