Edinburgh-Leven trains to be restored in 2024 as reconstruction of Fife branch line begins

Scotland’s latest new rail route scheme, costing £116.6 million, will see the return of passenger trains after 55 years to Cameron Bridge and Leven – the most populous part of the country without a rail link.

Network Rail said work was due to be completed in spring 2024.

The Levenmouth line, which branches off the Fife Circle at Thornton, opened in 1854 and closed to passengers in 1969 but continued to operate coal trains on a section to Methil Power Station in 2001.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old track on the six-mile route will be removed before a new double-track line is laid, which will be electrified for future use by new electric trains to and from Edinburgh which will replace the initial diesel-powered services “at the earliest opportunity”.

Tourist charter train could also use the line, following the experience of the Borders Railway, opened in 2015, which did not initially include such provision.

Transport Scotland director of rail Bill Reeve said: “The Levenmouth Rail Link demonstrates our ambition not just for improving and investing in Scotland’s Railway, but also our commitment to communities as new rail links bring many additional benefits such as connectivity to the wider economic area to allow new journeys for work, education and leisure.

Jenny Gilruth visiting the Leven line as Mid--Fife and Glenrothes MSP in December, a month before being appointed transport minister. Picture: Scotland's Railway

“Our experience from the highly-successful Borders Railway project makes clear the maximum benefits of the railway investment are realised where they are delivered as a package of improved transport measures and underpinned with community initiatives and projects.”

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, which includes ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland, said: “Scotland’s Railway has a great record of opening new stations and new lines, which help to drive further investment in communities and create new opportunities for local people.

“We are committed to working alongside the Scottish Government to open up our railway to as many communities as possible across Scotland.”

Fife Council co-leader David Alexander said: “This link will increase employment opportunities, as well as improve access to education, health and leisure services.

Council co-leader David Ross said: “It’s critically important because by improving transport we’ll unlock growth, jobs, tourism and new housing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.