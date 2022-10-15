Motorists are currently facing delays of over an hour as workers refurbish a bridge on the M90 near Kirkliston. To allow the work to take place, the M90 has been closed southbound between Junction 1 and M9 Junction 1A, and will remain shut to traffic until 6am on Monday.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers of “heavy traffic on the way into Edinburgh”. Currently, drivers travelling from Junction 1B to Maybury Road are facing delays of around an hour and 20 minutes.

Locals have taken to social media to complain about the delays, with one individual describing it as an “utter shambles”, with “miles and miles of traffic going nowhere fast”. One Twitter user advised fellow drivers to avoid the road “at all costs”, while another called out the closure as a “total farce”, and said that there had been “no thought given to this whatsoever.”

There will be further closures on the M90 next weekend, as work on the bridge continues. The road will be closed northbound between M9 Junction 1A and M90 Junction 1 from 8.30pm on Friday, October 21 until 6am on Monday, October 24. However, the opening of the road could be delayed if more concrete repairs than expected are required.

The bridge, which carries the M90 over the railway just north of Kirkliston, is undergoing deck refurbishment and waterproofing replacement.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The project to refurbish and re-waterproof this bridge deck is essential to ensuring that this motorway structure continues to provide a safe and reliable service for years to come. A key benefit of the project will be to help avoid reactive closures of the M90 to undertake surfacing repairs caused by underlying bridge deck issues, as has been the case in previous winters.

“The waterproofing membrane is an essential element on all concrete bridges to protect the deck from the harmful effects of chloride contaminated water. However, this membrane has a finite design life and will typically require replacement several times over the life of a structure. The waterproofing membrane of this structure was last replaced over 20 years ago and has reached the end of its serviceable life.

“We’ve scheduled the works at weekends in order to minimise travel disruption as much as possible. The dates have been chosen to avoid key events taking place in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

“Whilst every effort will be made to ensure that the M90 is fully open to traffic each Monday morning at the end of the weekend working, the extent of concrete repairs required will not be known until the existing surfacing is removed. These works are also weather dependent and so could be postponed and rearranged at short notice depending on weather forecasts.

