Edinburgh travel: All lines re-open at Haymarket after police incident on the railway

All lines have re-opened at Haymarket Station, after an incident on the railway.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:12 am

The lines were closed at around 3pm on Tuesday, however, they re-opened around an hour later.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Edinburgh Waverley station at 2.43pm today (26 July) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Officers attended, and the woman was taken to a place of safety.”

Scotrail informed customers of the incident on Twitter, writing: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Haymarket all lines are closed.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Services to and from Haymarket Station were cancelled, delayed and revised, due to an incident on the railway lines.