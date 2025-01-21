Electric buses: six EV vehicles hit the road on routes around Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New electric minibuses, among the first of their kind in the world, are now running on Stagecoach bus routes in and around Kirkcaldy.

They were added to local routes as part of a £2.1 million investment in Fife with the Scottish Government ScotZEB funding providing £680,000 in total towards the new vehicles.

The six buses operating in the Lang Toun bring the total number of electric vehicles Stagecoach East Scotland has to 40, with other electric vehicles running currently in Dunfermline and Perth.

Built by Alexander Dennis Limited, who are based in Falkirk, the Enviro 100EV is an innovative design to fill a crucial niche for shorter wheelbase EV on routes that cannot be served with larger buses.

The new EV buses heading past the Town House in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Stagecoach East Scotland marked the introduction of the fleet with a VIP journey round the town in November. Dignitaries on board the first journey included Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Claire Baker MSP, along with Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee, Councillor Rod Kavanagh, plus representatives from the bus company, Fife Chamber of Commerce, Love Our Lang Toun, and local media. David Torrance MSP was also in attendance as the buses were unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Douglas: Robertson managing director of Stagecoach East, described their addition as “a step change for passengers and drivers.”

He said: “It is a positive time for bus services in Fife - last year passenger numbers rose 7% and first half of this year they are up 4%.”

The minibuses are charged nightly at Stagecoach’s Glenrothes Depot and can run on a single charge all day with no engine noise or emissions. On board, the buses offer comfy seating, contactless payment and USB charging points.

Inside one of the new EV buses (Pic: Submitted)

Sarah Elliott, commercial director, said: “These new EV buses are an important addition to our Kirkcaldy town service, serving the local community with zero-emission transport. This £2.1million investment comes on top of the £18.4 million already invested in the transition to electric in east Scotland, making bus travel one of the greenest forms of transport available.”

More electric vehicles will soon arrive in the east coast with Stagecoach announcing new double deck buses to operate on their Tayway services between Dundee and Arbroath from the spring.