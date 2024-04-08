Emergency gas repairs close busy road in Leven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SGN is carrying out the work in Methilhaven Road, and its workers are likely to be on site all week.

Methilhaven Road is closed both ways between Stagecoach Aberhill Depot and the roundabout where Methilhaven Road meets Wellesley Road, Bawbee Bridge and South Street. Motorists can still access Elm Park, although motorists exiting Elm Park onto Methilhaven Road can't turn right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signed diversion is in place via Wellesley Road, Sea Road and Methilhaven Road.