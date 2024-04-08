Emergency gas repairs close busy road in Leven
SGN is carrying out the work in Methilhaven Road, and its workers are likely to be on site all week.
Methilhaven Road is closed both ways between Stagecoach Aberhill Depot and the roundabout where Methilhaven Road meets Wellesley Road, Bawbee Bridge and South Street. Motorists can still access Elm Park, although motorists exiting Elm Park onto Methilhaven Road can't turn right.
A signed diversion is in place via Wellesley Road, Sea Road and Methilhaven Road.
A spokesperson said: “This work is likely to continue throughout this week. All going well, SGN hope to be able to reopen Methilhaven Road as normal by early next week.”
