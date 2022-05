Taking place over two nights the work will begin at 5pm this Sunday, May 22, continuing at 6pm on Monday, May 23.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the works, but will be removed in time for peak early morning traffic.

Emergency culvert repairs will be carried out on the A91 at Kincaple.