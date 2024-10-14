Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife councillors have unanimously approved a brand new Electric Vehicle (EV) strategy which could see the charging network expanded to 80 council managed parking lots across the Kingdom.

The decision was taken at last week’s meeting of the Cabinet Committee at Fife House in Glenrothes.

Some of those, like Aberdour Station car park and Links Place car park in Burntisland already have existing charge points - but some 60 of the proposed sites are earmarked for their very first EV charging stations.

The strategy paper revealed that a site assessment has been undertaken to estimate the most efficient use of the council owned car parks throughout Fife in order to meet future EV charging demand. In total, the full list of new charging points and locations would cost around £3 million of capital funding to get it over the finish line.

Fife's EV charging network could be about to expand (Pix: Pixabay)

However, the strategy specifically states that Fife’s approach is to “work with a charge point operator” to develop a commercial operating model aimed at attracting investment interest – “allowing the expansion and development of a network of accessible EV chargers across all settlements in Fife”.

With the strategy now in place, John Mitchell, Fife’s head of roads and transportation, told councillors that Fife is also eligible to access part of the Scottish Government’s £30 million Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (EVIF)- and how much Fife could claim.

“In terms of the Scottish Government, it is putting up £30 million with a view to leverage another £30 million from the commercial sector. So there’s a potential £60 million to develop EV offerings,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said it’s “anticipated” that Fife could claim up to £1 million.

Looking at the short term, Fife is also working regionally with SEStran and the City Regions’ Deal to look at options for creating a “cohesive” EV charging network.

The 60 sites in Fife earmarked for their very first EV charging stations cover many towns ands villages.

The list includes Cardenden’s Station Road car park; Cowdenbeath’s Central Park and the town’s Bridge Street & High Street car parks; Dalgety Bay Leisure Centre; Dunfermline’s Walmer Drive, Woodmill Street 1 Car Park; Glen Bridge; and Pittencrieff Park; Kelty’s Keltyhill Road.

In Kirkcaldy the car park sites include Oswald Wynd, Strathearn Road, Victoria Road, Brodick Road, Mid Street and Nicol Street plus Kirkcaldy Rail Station.

The strategy covers Leslie’s Mansfield Road, Leven’s Forth Street and Thornton Railway Station.

A further 20 other sites in Fife have been earmarked for additional EV charging stations, including. These include car parks at Aberdour Station, Anstruther Harbour’s East Basin; Cowdenbeath’s Stenhouse Street; Cupar’s Fluthers Car Park and Bonnygate; Dalgety Bay Station; Dunfermline’s Leys Park Road Car Park and Viewfield Terrace; Falkland’s Back Wynd; Kincardine’s Walker Street; Kirkcaldy’s Whyte Melville Road; Leuchars Railway Station and St Andrews’ Argyle Street/Doubledykes Road and Petheram Bridge.