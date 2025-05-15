More trains are set to run from Fife’s newest station from this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail’s “significant timetable improvements” begin on Sunday, May 18 with a major focus on enhancing rail connections for Fife.

The new timetable has more frequent services to and from Leven, improving access to and from Edinburgh, and better connecting communities throughout the region. Additional carriages are also being added to some trains at the busiest times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new timetable also creates more journey opportunities for customers who wish to travel from Leven to Dundee. A change in train times means tight connections at Kirkcaldy are minimised, resulting in an improved journey experience.

Cameron Bridge Station in Leven (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Scott Prentice, ScotRail strategy and planning director, said: “We’re excited to introduce these timetable enhancements, which will transform travel options for customers in Fife and beyond. Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver a safe, reliable, and green rail service that provides a positive experience for our customers.

“The changes we’re making provide more frequent services, better connections, and more seats on trains, make it easier for customers to get where they need to go, and to choose rail as their preferred mode of transport.”