Extra trains for Fifers during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - but only at weekends

ScotRail has added some late night trains to let Fifers enjoy a day, and night, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – but only at weekends.

The world’s greatest arts festival gets underway across the Forth this week– and huge numbers of folk are expected to make the short journey to see a show.

While shows run well into the wee small hours every night, ScotRail is only offering additional late night transport on Fridays and Saturdays.

By comparison, Falkirk will get two extra trains every night.

Fifers can catch the 23:52 Edinburgh–Dundee train on Fridays and Saturdays, which will stop at Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, and Kirkcaldy.

The service starts tomorrow (Friday) and will run until August 25.

There is also an extra Friday night service at 23:59 from Edinburgh-Glenrothes calling at all stations to Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline.

ScotRail says extra carriages will be added on all routes out of Edinburgh Waverley – services to Fife, will see an increase of 11 per cent compared with last year.

Angus Thom, ScotRail Alliance’s chief operating officer, said: “We’ll be doing all we can to keep things running smoothly. Every available carriage will be used to get people to and from Edinburgh. Trains are going be extremely busy. We’re encouraging everyone visiting the capital to plan their journey in advance.’’

Full details at www.scotrail.co.uk