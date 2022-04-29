Family 'left homelsss' after car crashes into Fife house

The car smashed into the house. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

The incident happened on the evening of Monday, April 25, when the car became embedded in the house at Clarimalt Drive in Kirkcaldy.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the crash, which occurred at around 8.30am, and thankfully resulted in no injuries.

Fife Council have confirmed that those affected by the incident have been offered alternative accommodation, after reports indicated that one family had been left homeless.

Police are investigating. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.30am on Monday, 25 April, offices received a report of a car having struck a property on Clarimalt Drive, Kirkcaldy. No one was injured as a result of the crash and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."

There were also fears that the building could be in danger of collapsing, however Fife Council confirmed that a team is working on site to make repairs and ensure the property is safe.

Housing Manager with Fife Council Elaine Campbell said the council stepped in to support the families affected following Monday’s incident.

“We’ve offered emergency accommodation and financial help if it was needed as it wasn’t safe to allow people back into their homes.