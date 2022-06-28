Fewer deaths or injuries on Fife roads as pandemic cuts traffic numbers

The pandemic saw road casualties drop across the UK as drivers stayed at home during lockdowns - but charities have warned the Government must do more tackle an uptick in injuries from traffic accidents.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 290 road casualties in Fife in 2021 – a drop from 342 the year before, and fewer than the 415 in 2019.

Fewer people were killed on the area's roads last year – two people died, while 12 were killed in 2020.

Pic: John Devlin

Meanwhile, 83 serious injuries were recorded – fewer than the year before, when 109 people were badly hurt.

National figures show 2261 children were injured and 33 killed on Britain's streets last year.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at road safety group, Brake, said every child should have the right to walk in their neighbourhood without fear of traffic or pollution.

"It is vital that children can walk safely in the places where they live," he added.

Overall, across Great Britain there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021 – an 11% rise on the year before – while 1,560 people were killed.

Of those who died, 686 were car users, but 363 pedestrians and 299 motorcyclists were also killed.

The number of pedal cyclists who lost their lives dropped by 20% from 141 in 2020 to 113 last year.

Mark Turner, chief executive of the Road Victims Trust, said: "It remains a terrible fact that four people will be killed on the roads of the UK each day, with many more suffering life-changing injuries.

"The devastation and trauma caused by these collisions is immense and it is disturbing to see a climb in the numbers of people affected."

The RAC said the Government must do more to improve road safety.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Road safety is a top priority.