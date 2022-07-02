Fife bus cancellations: More Saturday services are hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

And it has now confirmed a number of other services have been withdrawn as the company continues to battle with a lack of drivers.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

10:35KirkcaldytoGlenrothes

10:50, X59 from Glenrothes to St Andrews

11:55, X24 from St Andrews to Glenrothes.

4 11:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

32 12:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

12 14:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

In a tweet today, Stagecoach said: “There have been a number of last-minute cancellations and delays to our services recently, this is due to driver shortages.

"We know that this is impacting customers using our services.