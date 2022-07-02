Fife bus cancellations: More Saturday services are hit by staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to a more services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 10:06 am

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

And it has now confirmed a number of other services have been withdrawn as the company continues to battle with a lack of drivers.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

10:35KirkcaldytoGlenrothes

10:50, X59 from Glenrothes to St Andrews

11:55, X24 from St Andrews to Glenrothes.

4 11:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

32 12:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

12 14:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

In a tweet today, Stagecoach said: “There have been a number of last-minute cancellations and delays to our services recently, this is due to driver shortages.

"We know that this is impacting customers using our services.

"We're really sorry and hope you'll bear with us, while we work to improve things.

