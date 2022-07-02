Fife bus cancellations: More Saturday services are hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
And it has now confirmed a number of other services have been withdrawn as the company continues to battle with a lack of drivers.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
10:50, X59 from Glenrothes to St Andrews
11:55, X24 from St Andrews to Glenrothes.
4 11:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
32 12:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
12 14:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
In a tweet today, Stagecoach said: “There have been a number of last-minute cancellations and delays to our services recently, this is due to driver shortages.
"We know that this is impacting customers using our services.
"We're really sorry and hope you'll bear with us, while we work to improve things.