Fife bus cancellations: These Monday services have been hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
And it has now confirmed a number of other services have been withdrawn as the company continues to battle with a lack of drivers.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39B 16:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 17:03
39A 17:10 Kirkcaldy toGlenrothes17:58
39A 18:03 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:11
39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 17:33
39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:22
39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:44
39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes 18:54
X37 16:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 16:50
X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar 17:16
X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy 17:44
X37 17:48 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:20
X37 18:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:53
Also cancelled are the X27 from Kirkcaldy at 18:35; the X27A from Dunfermline at 17:40, and the X55 from Dunfermline at 19:40 and the return journey from Edinburgh.
In a tweet, Stagecoach said: “There have been a number of last-minute cancellations and delays to our services recently, this is due to driver shortages.
"We know that this is impacting customers using our services.
"We're really sorry and hope you'll bear with us, while we work to improve things.