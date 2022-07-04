Fife bus cancellations: These Monday services have been hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

And it has now confirmed a number of other services have been withdrawn as the company continues to battle with a lack of drivers.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

39B 16:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 17:03

39A 17:10 Kirkcaldy toGlenrothes17:58

39A 18:03 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:11

39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 17:33

39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:22

39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:44

39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes 18:54

X37 16:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 16:50

X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar 17:16

X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy 17:44

X37 17:48 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:20

X37 18:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:53

Also cancelled are the X27 from Kirkcaldy at 18:35; the X27A from Dunfermline at 17:40, and the X55 from Dunfermline at 19:40 and the return journey from Edinburgh.

In a tweet, Stagecoach said: “There have been a number of last-minute cancellations and delays to our services recently, this is due to driver shortages.

"We know that this is impacting customers using our services.